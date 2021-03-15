Realme 8 series is around the corner. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India on March 24. It will mark the global debut of the series. The Realme 8 series launch event will take place in India at 7:30 p.m. IST / 10 a.m. ET on March 24. Moreover, the launch will also happen simultaneously in the UK (2 p.m. GMT) and France, Germany, Italy, and Spain (3 PM CET). It will go up against the likes of Redmi Note 10 series, which also has a smartphone with 108MP primary camera.

The company has confirmed in the launch invite that Realme 8 Pro will sport a 108MP primary camera. It will use a 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. It will be a direct competitor to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India) / Redmi Note 10 Pro (global), which also packs a 108MP primary sensor. The Redmi smartphone is the cheapest smartphone with a 108MP camera as of now.

The Realme 8 Pro’s 108MP camera will be accompanied by three more sensors, which are likely to be ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors. It will have more shooting modes than ever. The device will feature a Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, it is unknown if there will be support for a high refresh rate or not. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC but there could also be a 5G variant with a different chipset. One could expect 65W fast charging support as well.

On the other hand, the Realme 8 is said to come equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It might be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is the same as the Realme 7. The optics might be led. by a 64MP primary camera, which could be coupled with three more sensors. The device is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.