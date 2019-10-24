Mid-range devices could soon get more than 10GB of RAM

Samsung announced the company is beginning mass production of 12GB LPDDR4X memory chip. It’s a UFS-based multichip package (uMCP), and, according to Samsung, it will make 10+ GB memory solutions available to mid-market smartphone users.

…we can offer the highest mobile DRAM capacity of 12GB not only for high-end smartphones but also for mid-range devices — Sewon Chun, executive vice president of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics

As for the main advantages, in addition to bragging rights, the memory chips will enable users to run data-intensive tasks and multitask, thanks to its high data transfer rates of 4,266 megabits per second (Mbps). The chip also supports 4K video recording, AI and machine learning features even for mid-range smartphones.