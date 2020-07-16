We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Microsoft has today announced that its Project xCloud game streaming service will be offered as a free addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. In an official blog post, Xbox division head Phil Spencer revealed that xCloud will arrive at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in September.

What this means is all titles that are available in the Xbox Game Pass library will be playable on your smartphone and tablet as well. Plus, you will also be able to join in on the fun with millions of other gamers with multiplayer mode support irrespective of the machine you are playing on, provided the title supports cross-platform gaming.

In case you’re not aware, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the company’s subscription-based service that provides access to over 100 games that you can play on both your console as well as PC, alongside perks such as free games every month and multiplayer capability. Right now, you can purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $14.99 in the US.

Source: Xbox

