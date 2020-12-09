A few months ago, Apple and Microsoft were engaged in a war of words over App Store policies that required each game offered by a game streaming service to be submitted individually for review. While Apple tried to extend an olive branch, a functional xCloud app couldn’t become a reality for the iOS platform, which pushed Microsoft to look at a web-based solution for streaming games via cloud on iPhones and iPads. Microsoft has today officially announced that it is bringing the xCloud game streaming service to iOS via mobile web browser in spring season next year. Additionally, the service is going live for PC as well at the same time.

xCloud is coming to iOS via the web, and not as an app

“In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser,” the company said in an official blog post. Microsoft is also expanding the service to new markets that include Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.

Talking about xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud-based game streaming service is free for all users with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. So, even if you don’t own an Xbox console, you will still be able to enjoy the all titles listed in the Xbox Game Pass library on an Android phone or tablet – and soon on PC and iOS devices too. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription currently costs $14.99 per month in the US.

xCloud is free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

The arrival of xCloud on Windows 10 is great news, since you no longer need a powerful PC with pricey internals to play a demanding game as all the processing work has been offloaded to Microsoft’s own server blades. Likewise, users will also be able to play console games on their iPhones and iPads with ease. All you need is a fast internet connection and you’re good to go. Just like Microsoft’s game streaming service, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now and Google’s Stadia are also making their way to iOS via the web.