The Surface Pro 9 is one of Microsoft’s latest and coolest convertibles on the market. This multi­-tasking 2-in-1 tablet and laptop comes with different configurations and processors, which means it can become more affordable or expensive depending on the internals you need. For instance, you can now purchase the Intel Core i7 starting at $1,350 after a compelling 16 percent discount. This model has a 13-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, you can also go for twice the storage space and still score 16 percent savings.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1350 $1600 Save $250

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, and Intel Core i7 now sells for $1,600, meaning you get $300 instant savings and the same features you’d get with the more affordable option. Of course, you can also check out other configurations powered by an Intel Core i5 processor or Microsoft’s SQ3, but remember that you will still need to add a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and a Surface Slim Pen 2 to your cart to make your new Surface Pro 9 into a better productivity tool.

You can also consider picking up a new Apple iPad Air, which now sells for $500 on its 5th generation model that now gets $99 instant savings on its WiFi-only version with Apple’s M1 chip, 64GB storage space. This model comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Touch ID for biometric authentication, 12MP shooters on both sides and more. You can also add the second-generation Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard to your iPad Air, which makes it a more budget-friendly alternative for those who want a tool that helps them create content.

