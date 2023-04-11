Microsoft’s 2-in-1 tablet and laptop is currently receiving an interesting 16 percent discount at Amazon.com, which leaves this powerful device available for just $1,600. Normally going for $1,900, this $300 price drop will help you get your hands on a stylish new productivity tool that arrives with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen designed to support stylus input while running on Windows 11.

Surface Pro 9 Microsoft's Surface 9 Pro comes with the SQ3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, 19 hours of battery life, an adjustable and built-in kickstand, and more. See at Amazon

Under the hood of the Surface Pro 9, you get a faster SQ3 processor, which is great for multitasking, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, long-lasting battery life that will allow you to keep going for up to 19 hours, and adjustable and built-in kickstand, and support for the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which sells separately for $150 with 25 percent discount if you want it alone, or get it for $190 when you go for the version that packs a Slim Pen 2. Or get them all together for $1,270 and score 9 percent savings.

Of course, a larger display will also help the Surface Pro 9 become a better tool, which is why we are also including the latest offer applied to the AOC Q27G2S 27-inch Gaming Monitor, that now sells for $250 thanks to a 19 percent discount that will get you $60 in instant savings. This monitor comes with a large QHD 2K display that will deliver up to 165Hz refresh rates and 1ms response times. It is also compatible with G-Sync, and more.

You can also add a new ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard to your cart, as this excellent keyboard is now getting an insane 41 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $160. And the Corsair KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse is also a great option selling for $50 with 38 percent savings. But remember that you will also need a docking station to connect all these peripherals to your Surface Pro 9, and we have an excellent option with Plugable’s Universal Laptop Docking Station, selling for $169 with 20 percent savings.