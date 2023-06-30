We start today’s deals with the 2022 version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is currently available for $800 thanks to a very compelling 27 percent discount. The Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablet and laptop has a thin, lightweight design that’s perfect for those constantly moving.

It features a 13-inch touch display, a 12th generation Intel Evo i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, Windows 11, and $300 instant savings. Of course, you can also consider going for a more powerful version, as this device also comes with an Intel Evo i7 chip, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space, but yes, this will also make your new device more expensive.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G $800 $1100 Save $300 The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, and it can seamlessly connect to 5G internet anywhere. It has a powerful chipset, and it features most of the same specifications as the standard Surface Pro 9 device. $800 at Amazon

If you’re looking for other, more powerful alternatives with dedicated GPUs, you can also consider picking up a new gaming laptop. We recommend the Razer Blade 15, that’s now getting up to 30 percent savings, or check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives. This last option comes in at $700 thanks to a $200 discount, and it packs AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates.

You can also consider getting a new monitor to go with your laptop, as a 27-inch FHD monitor will help you become more productive and we have a great option for you with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $230 after scoring a 30 percent discount representing $100 instant savings. Or get the larger 32-inch AOC Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor 2K QHD for $250 and score $30 in instant savings.

If you’re not afraid to spend more, you can also go for Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G65B QHD curved gaming monitor, now available for $600 with $200 savings. And any of these monitors would look great on top of a new FLEXISPOT Electric Standing Desk with a 48x24-inch height adjustable desk that sells for $170 thanks to the latest 32 percent discount.