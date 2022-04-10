Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is receiving a $400 discount

Microsoft has come a long way with its Surface Pro. The first iteration of this exciting product was announced in 2012 when it was known as the Surface for Windows 8 Pro. However, it seems that Microsoft changed its mind about the product’s name, as it was finally launched in February 2013 as the Surface Pro. Several years have passed, and we now have the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which is still a fascinating device, but the latest discounts make it even more interesting.

You can currently purchase the new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $1,000 after receiving a very compelling 29 percent discount that translates to $400 savings. This will get you a new Surface Pro 8 in any of its two different color options. It features a 13-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other great features, including its iconic built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard that is sold separately.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is designed to work perfectly with Windows 11, which means you will get exceptional performance, incredible graphics, and impressive battery life, all within a thin and light PC that looks like a tablet. However, you will most likely have to get some accessories to get the best out of this cool PC. For instance, you can get your hands on a Surface Slim Pen 2, which will allow you to write, sketch, navigate and do other stuff on your PC. It usually sells for $130, but you can currently pick one up for $119 after an 8 percent discount. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is another must for your Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and you can get one for $160 after a 20 percent discount that will get you a $40 discount.