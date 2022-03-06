Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8, Bose Headphones 700 and other great products are on sale today

You can currently get your new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i7 processor, a 13-inch touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for $1,400 after scoring a $300 discount. This sam model is also available for $1,162 if you go for the open-box option. And the best part is that you will also be able to make this price drop further when you trade in an eligible device.

You will also find deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that is now available for just $300 after scoring a $50 discount. However, this deal will be gone at midnight since these are part of Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale. Whatever the case, this model features a 10.4-inch display, 64GB storage, and other great features. You can also check out the complete listings to see if your favorite option is on sale. You can also consider purchasing a new Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which is now available for $184 after scoring a 20 percent discount that translates to $46 savings.

You will also find savings on the Bose Headphones 700, which are now available for $329 after getting a $50 discount. These amazing headphones feature active noise cancelation, up to 20 hours of listening time, and other amazing features. Apple’s AirPods Max are also receiving a $50 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $499. These headphones also feature active noise canceling and up to 20 hours of battery life. However, you also get transparency mode and Spatial Audio, which are great features to consider.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Nintendo Switch

You can also purchase a new Nintendo Switch for $290 after receiving a $10 discount, and you can save up to $20 when you buy through the app. This is the latest version which means you get up to 9 hours of battery life, plus the convenience of taking your game anywhere you go.