Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Macs and more devices are on sale right now

We keep receiving amazing deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and more. We have recently spotted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling for just $600 after a $300 discount that will get you a new laptop with a 12.3-inch touch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. This model is receiving the same $300 discount over at eBay in case they run out of stock at Best Buy. Just remember that both models feature the Platinum color variant.

We have also spotted the latest Mac mini seeing up to $149 savings at Amazon, where you will be able to pick up the 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor for $750. The same device is on sale at Adorama, but this one is only seeing a $100 discount, which means you will be able to get your new Mac mini for $799. However, Adorama’s option packs twice as much RAM, so it will be more powerful than the 8GB RAM option, but you must also consider this model only comes with 256GB storage space.

You can also consider checking out 2020’s 21.5-inch iMac that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and Intel’s Core i5 processor for $799 after seeing a very compelling $300 discount that represents 27 percent savings. However, this option will only be available today, as this deal will be gone at midnight.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Apple Mac Mini Samsung Odyssey G7 Series

Whatever the case, any of these products will work perfectly with Alienware’s AW2521H 25-inch IPS LED FHD G-SYNC Gaming Monitor that is currently seeing a $270 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $380 at Best Buy. This gaming monitor features HDR10 support, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, and up to 360Hz refresh rates. If you want a larger option, one that’s a bit more expensive, you can also consider picking up the Samsung Odyssey G7 series that is currently seeing a 25 percent discount, which means that you can get the 32-inch model for $600 and score $200 on your purchase. Or opt for the more affordable Odyssey G3 Series 27-Inch FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor that sells for $200 after a $130 discount.