We keep on getting some terrific deals for anyone who’s looking to get their hands on a new tablet. The 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Platinum Bundle with a Black Surface Pro Type Cover is currently getting a $2230 discount, meaning you can grab yours for just $799. This will get you a tablet with a 1.1Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Another great option to consider is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, which is currently selling for $900 after a $130 discount on its WiFi-only configuration with 512GB storage space in Mystic Black. However, you can get a better deal when you get the Mystic Bronze variant. It is currently $172.68 off, meaning you can get one for $858. And if you’re OK with the regular 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, you can get one starting at $580 after a $70 discount. The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 is also on sale, and you can grab one for $99 with $20 savings; just don’t expect that much since it comes with an 8-inch display and 32GB storage.

Moving on to the accessories department, you can grab a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $170 after a $30 discount over at Woot.com. These are new devices, and they are available in several color variants. The best part is that this deal will be available for the next seven days or until they’ve sold out. Another good option for you to consider are the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones selling for $80 after a $130 discount. And the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch can be yours for $300 with $30 savings. This smartwatch comes equipped with a heart rate sensor, stress management, and more.

We also received savings on several desktop PCs and monitors, so getting a new computer desk wouldn’t be such a bad idea. First, we have the ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk selling for $52.80 after a $24.10 discount with a Brown top. If you want something a bit more significant, you can choose the VECELO L Shaped Computer Corner Desk, which is now available for $68.39 with $7.60 savings. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the VASAGLE Home Office Desk for $30 after a $10 discount.

