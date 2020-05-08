We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that’s available for $1,299 after a $331 discount. This convertible laptop comes with a 12.3-inch touch screen, a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM in Matte Black with a black-type cover.

There are several Apple Watch Series 5 models, with up to $100 off. Maybe the best option is the GPS+ Cellular version with a 44mm space gray aluminum case with a black sport band, which you can get for $429. Other models have $50 off, like the GPS + Cellular version with a 44mm stainless steel case with Milanese loop, which can be yours for $749. You can browse through the options to see which deal is best for you.

The DJI Osmo Action cam is also on sale. You can get one for $229 after a $150 discount. This small 12MP camera with a wide-angle 145° sensor allows you to shoot 4K HDR videos, 8X slow-motion clips with a 1080p resolution at 240fps. You also get Time-lapse, waterproofing up to 11m, and more. We even have a video that you can check out to see if it’s a good option for you.

TCL is also giving great discounts on its 75-inch 8 Series mini-LED TV. You can save $1,20 upon purchase, and you would only have to pay $1,800 for this device. This is a today only deal, so you may want to consider it, and you can also get it for $75/month with 24-month financing.