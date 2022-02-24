We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8 and more products are on sale

By Samuel Martinez February 24, 2022, 6:32 pm
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

You can currently score great savings on tons of laptops over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio getting a $300 discount. In other words, you can get this fantastic new laptop with a 14.4-inch touchscreen for $1,500. You also get 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and an Intel Core i5 processor, as well as an exciting design that may help you improve your productivity.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider getting yours with 256GB storage, which will let you pick one up for $1,490 after a $110 discount. Finally, if you want more power, you can consider the Intel Core i7 model that features 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $2,000 after receiving a $100 discount.

Next up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which is currently available for $825 after getting a 25 percent discount that translates to $274.99 savings. This model comes with a smaller 13-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The latest M1-powered MacBook Air is also on sale in case you want to buy one. You can get your hands on one for just $949 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM in Gold or Silver.

We have also spotted some Chromebooks on sale, starting with the HP Chromebook 14b Laptop that is getting a $120 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $350. This model comes with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050C Mobile Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 14-inch FHD display. And remember that the HP Chromebook x360 14a is also on sale, as you can get one for $305 after a $55 discount. This option comes with the same 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but you get an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and a 14-inch HD micro-edge Touchscreen display.

