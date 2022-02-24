Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8 and more products are on sale

You can currently score great savings on tons of laptops over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio getting a $300 discount. In other words, you can get this fantastic new laptop with a 14.4-inch touchscreen for $1,500. You also get 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and an Intel Core i5 processor, as well as an exciting design that may help you improve your productivity.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider getting yours with 256GB storage, which will let you pick one up for $1,490 after a $110 discount. Finally, if you want more power, you can consider the Intel Core i7 model that features 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $2,000 after receiving a $100 discount.

Next up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which is currently available for $825 after getting a 25 percent discount that translates to $274.99 savings. This model comes with a smaller 13-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The latest M1-powered MacBook Air is also on sale in case you want to buy one. You can get your hands on one for just $949 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM in Gold or Silver.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft Surface Pro 8 HP Chromebook 14b Laptop

We have also spotted some Chromebooks on sale, starting with the HP Chromebook 14b Laptop that is getting a $120 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $350. This model comes with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050C Mobile Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 14-inch FHD display. And remember that the HP Chromebook x360 14a is also on sale, as you can get one for $305 after a $55 discount. This option comes with the same 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but you get an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and a 14-inch HD micro-edge Touchscreen display.