Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, MSI’s Summit E13Flip and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with an interesting selection of products for those looking to purchase a new laptop or those who want to build a new PC. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 that is currently receiving a $300 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,000. This offer is currently available at eBay and Best Buy, but unfortunately, it will be gone at midnight. So hurry up to get yours. This laptop features a 15-inch touchscreen display, AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and it also packs AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, so you could say that it is powerful enough to be a decent gaming laptop.

Next up, we have the smaller MSI Summit E13Flip that is currently seeing a very compelling $500 discount that translates to 31 percent savings for anyone interested. You will have to pay $1,099, but you will get a smaller 13.4-inch touch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, an Intel Core i7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics on a laptop that looks beautiful. And if you want more power, you can also consider purchasing the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop that comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. It is currently available for $1,940, which doesn’t make it the most affordable pick in this selection, but at least it comes with tons of power and $440 savings.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 MSI Summit E13Flip Alienware x17 R1

Those interested in building a PC can also be interested in the ASUS Prime B550M-A WiFi AMD AM4 Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 & 3rd Gen Ryzen Micro ATX Motherboard available for $130 after a $10 discount. The ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO (WiFi 6) AM4 Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 & 3rd Gen Ryzen ATX Motherboard is another option to consider, as it goes for $187 after a 15 percent discount that will get you $33 savings. And remember that you can still get the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor for $260 with $49 savings.