Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, MSI’s GF65 Laptop and more are on sale today
We start today’s deals with new laptops and desktop PCs for everyone. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $252 savings. In other words, you can get your new laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 13.5-inch touch display with stylus support for $1,448. However, you will have to settle for its Ice Blue color variant. It features a thin, light, and elegant design, and you also get a free update to Windows 11 that’s pretty nice.
If you want gaming power and a larger display, you can opt for the MSI GF65 Laptop gaming laptop that features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, Intel’s Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This model usually sells for $1,100, but you can get it for just $850, which means $250 savings for those interested in purchasing one. And remember that you can also get your hands on a Razer Blade 15 for $2300 at Amazon.com. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.
Apple fans can also check out the 24-inch iMac that is now marked available for as low as $1,350 when you go for the green, yellow, and orange color options, meaning that you can score up to $149 savings. Other variants are now marked for less than $1,440, so browse through every option before you press that buy button.
You will also find savings on the Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor that is now available for $450 on its 34-inch model, which is better than having to pay its regular $630 price tag. AOC’s Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor comes with a 24-inch display for $195 after a $10 discount. And you can pick up a new Logitech for Creators StreamCam Premium Webcam for $150 after getting a $20 discount.