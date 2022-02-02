We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, MSI’s GF65 Laptop and more are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez February 2, 2022, 3:08 pm
FI Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Source: Microsoft

We start today’s deals with new laptops and desktop PCs for everyone. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $252 savings. In other words, you can get your new laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 13.5-inch touch display with stylus support for $1,448. However, you will have to settle for its Ice Blue color variant. It features a thin, light, and elegant design, and you also get a free update to Windows 11 that’s pretty nice.

If you want gaming power and a larger display, you can opt for the MSI GF65 Laptop gaming laptop that features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, Intel’s Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This model usually sells for $1,100, but you can get it for just $850, which means $250 savings for those interested in purchasing one. And remember that you can also get your hands on a Razer Blade 15 for $2300 at Amazon.com. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.

Apple fans can also check out the 24-inch iMac that is now marked available for as low as $1,350 when you go for the green, yellow, and orange color options, meaning that you can score up to $149 savings. Other variants are now marked for less than $1,440, so browse through every option before you press that buy button.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 product box image

Surface Laptop 4

PBI MSI GF65 Laptop

MSI GF65 Laptop

PBI 24-inch iMac Green

24-inch iMac

You will also find savings on the Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor that is now available for $450 on its 34-inch model, which is better than having to pay its regular $630 price tag. AOC’s Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor comes with a 24-inch display for $195 after a $10 discount. And you can pick up a new Logitech for Creators StreamCam Premium Webcam for $150 after getting a $20 discount.

Latest Articles

 iOS

World Trade Center replaces keys with iPhones and Apple Watches

Silverstein Properties announced that it successfully implemented employee badges in Apple Wallet, allowing tenants and employees to access office buildings, tenant floors and more using their iPhones or Apple Watch devices.

By Roland Udvarlaki February 2, 2022, 11:30 am
industry

Google says the Pixel 6 series is selling excellently

Google held its Q4 2021 earnings call yesterday and the company reported a revenue of $75.32. About the Pixel 6, Sundar Pichai said that Google touched its "quarterly sales record" for Pixel phones in Q4 2021.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 3:30 am
Services

HBO Max coming to more European countries in March

WarnerMedia has announced that HBO Max, its own streaming service, will be available in more European countries, including Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, and Croatia, starting March 8, 2022.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 2:00 am