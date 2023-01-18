Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and other great products on sale

We start today’s deals with several Microsoft products, as you can now score up to 21 percent savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is available for $1,900. This amazing laptop usually sells for $2,400, but today’s offer will help you keep $500 in your bank account. The Surface Laptop 4 has a 15-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Windows 11 on its Black color option.

Of course, that’s not the only variant on sale, as you can also get your new Surface Laptop 4 for $1,400 thanks to an 18 percent discount, representing $300 savings. This option comes with a smaller 13.5-inch display and the same Intel Core i7 processor, but you only get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. You can also bump up your specs to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage for $2,000 after getting the same $300 savings.

You can also pick up a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for just $900 thanks to a 10 percent discount, representing $100 savings. This model comes with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, cinematic entertainment thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and it’s more than powerful enough to let you enjoy hundreds of quality games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, remember that you can also go for the smaller Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, which comes with a 12.4-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for just $360 after receiving a $40 discount. Or go for a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, now available for $400 thanks to a 9 percent discount. This model comes with a slightly larger 13.3-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB storage space, and 4GB RAM.