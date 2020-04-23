Microsoft originally planned to release the Surface Earbuds late in 2019, but that was later pushed back to spring 2020. It appears that Microsoft’s first true wireless earbuds are finally ready for prime time and will go on sale starting May 6.

WinFuture reports that the Surface Earbuds will be up for grabs May 6 onwards, and as per information received from the European retail channel, they will cost €199 (~215), which is a bit lower compared to their $250 asking price in the US. The Surface Earbuds will go on sale in Germany, Switzerland, and a host of other European countries next month.

At that price, the Surface Buds sit in between the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Apple’s AirPods Pro, two of the most popular true wireless earbuds out there. However, Microsoft’s offering comes with some unique features such as screen-free access to Office 365 and Swift Pair with Surface devices, alongside support for swipe, tap, and touch gestures.

Source: WinFuture