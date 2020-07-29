We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Microsoft’s foldable phone-tablet hybrid, the Surface Duo, is one of the most hotly anticipated devices of 2020. It recently picked up the US FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications, indicating that an official market debut is around the corner, but Microsoft is still mum on that. However, a fresh leak suggests the device will begin shipping in less than a month.

As per a report from WindowsCentral, production of the Surface Duo is already underway and it will begin shipping in the week of August 24. Lately, multiple Microsoft executives have also appeared rocking the dual-screen device in social media posts and the rumor mill is also into overdrive mode regarding an impending debut.

As for the device itself, it will reportedly pack two 5.6-inch AMOLED panels that are joined by a 360-degree hinge. Under the hood, you’ll find the two generations old Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A 3,460mAh battery will keep the lights on, while a heavily-skinned version of Android 10 with a tonne of Microsoft’s own solutions will handle the software side of things.

