surface duo pocketnow
Microsoft Surface Duo

You can currently get a new Microsoft Surface Duo for $741.32 after a whopping $658.67 discount over at Amazon.com. This device comes fully unlocked with 128GB of storage. Now, you can also go for the 256GB storage option for $791.32 after another massive $708.67 discount.

You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 starting at $689 with $111 savings, or take the next step and get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for $800 and score $200 savings. Both devices arrive with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and an all-day battery.

However, you can also go for last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20, which is now available for $720 after some price cuts and a new $74 discount. And you can also add the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to your choices, as it’s currently $100 off, leaving it up for grabs at just $600.

    Microsoft Surface Duo

    Samsung Galaxy S21

    Samsung Galaxy S20

We have also found some great deals on wireless headphones for you to look at. You can now grab a new Beats Studio3 for just $269 if you go for the Matte Black option getting an $80.95 discount. The next best thing comes as the Beats Solo3 Wireless with a $64.96 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $135, even though discounts and prices will vary depending on the color option you go for.

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are also getting some love, as they’re now available for $42 with $8 savings, and these small earphones feature Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, and they will deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. And if you’re looking for a new wireless Bluetooth speaker, you can grab a new JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker that’s now selling for just $140 with $40 discounts.

    Beats Studio3

    Beats Solo3 Wireless

    Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

 

We have also found several Anker projectors on sale. The first option for any Star Wars fan, we see the Anker Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 Limited Edition Smart Mini Projector getting a $140 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $560. If you want something a bit more powerful, you can go for the Anker Nebula Cosmos Full HD 1080p Home Entertainment Projector, which can be yours for just $700 after you click the on-page coupon, which will get you $100 savings. The Nebula Solar is a more affordable option that is also getting a $100 discount with an on-page coupon, which leaves it available for $420. Or get the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $230 with $50 savings.

    Anker Nebula Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Projector

    Anker Nebula Cosmos

    Nebula Solar

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Mac mini with M1 chip
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, MacBook Pro and more are on sale right now
Today’s best computer deals come from Amazon.com, where we have found several M1 powered Macs, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops on sale
Realme Narzo 30 5G goes official in Europe as a budget 5G phone
The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch display that comes equipped with a punch-hole cutout at the upper-left corner.
Apple’s Mac mini can be yours for $599, Dell laptops and more are also on sale
Check out the latest deals available right now, where you will find the Intel-powered Mac mini, curved monitors, and more on sale