Microsoft recently announced that Windows 10X, a new version of the vanilla Windows 10 OS made for dual-screen foldable devices, will first arrive on single-screen laptops. This, compounded by supply chain issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, led to widespread speculations that Microsoft’s own Surface Duo and Surface Neo might be delayed.

Android Authority has reportedly learned from its sources that the Surface Duo will not face any delay after all. In fact, the foldable phone-tablet hybrid is still on track for a debut in the 2020 holiday season. However, details such as region-wise market availability and pricing are still a mystery.

As per a previous report, the Surface Duo will feature the Snapdragon 855 chip, which is now over a generation old, and it won’t support 5G either. Not much is known about the camera hardware either, but the chief of Microsoft’s hardware division, Panos Panay, recently claimed that the Surface Duo will pack a “world-class” camera.

Via: Android Authority

