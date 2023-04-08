We have great news for Microsoft fans, as they will find insane savings on some of the company’s latest laptops, games, and more. Deals start with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, which now sells for $2,250 thanks to a 17 percent discount. This convertible laptop arrives with a 14.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, making it the most powerful Surface laptop designed to tackle your most complex workloads. And remember that it also supports stylus input, so you may also want to add a new Surface Slim Pen 2 to your cart to enjoy a pleasant digital pen experience.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio The Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s best and most powerful business laptop created for Windows 11. It comes with top-of-the-line specs, an elegant design, and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, if you’re looking for today’s best deal, I suggest you check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which now sells for just $599, thanks to an insane 50 percent discount. This model arrives with a 12.3-inch touch display, a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and $600 instant savings.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $625 thanks to an 11 percent discount. Or get the more powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,748 with 8 percent savings. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, selling for $500 with 24 percent savings, or get a renewed Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for just $697 with a massive $902 discount.

You can also head over to Microsoft.com, where you will find up to 67 percent savings on select Xbox games and up to $500 discounts on select Surface Laptop models.