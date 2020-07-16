We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Microsoft’s phone-tablet hybrid, the Surface Duo, is one of the most hotly anticipated devices of 2020, partly due to its innovative foldable form factor, and partly because it marks the company’s return to the world of smartphones. While the Surface Duo is expected to debut in the fall season, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, has again teased the upcoming device in a candid shot.

Panay can be seen using the Surface Duo in the dual-screen or tablet mode, with the device encased in what appears to be a protective case that predominantly shields the edges and also has a finger-rest on one side. Earlier this month too, Panay shared another image of him holding the device protected by the same case while replying to a Microsoft executive’s tweet.

The Surface Duo is rumored to come equipped with the aging Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will feature two 5.6-inch AMOLED panels with a resolution of 1800×1350 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio each. The device will run a heavily skinned version of Android 10 and disappointingly, it will miss out on both 5G and NFC support.

