Microsoft has long been rumored to be working on two new consoles codenamed ‘Anaconda’ – which later made its debut as the Xbox Series X – and a cheaper model named ‘Lockhart’. Back in June, devkit documents again namedropped ‘Lockhart’, and now, we have another leak which suggests that the ‘Lockhart’ console will debut as Xbox Series S (via ArsTechnica).

⚡️احد الاشخاص نشر صور اخرى عبر الانستقرام يؤكد ان اليد اصبحت قابلة لشراء الان وقد قام بشراء واحدة

ويؤكد شعار Xbox Series S

( Via The verge) pic.twitter.com/HXUDoiMoS8 — ℛ𝒜𝒦𝒜𝒩 єℓєssαя #SeriesX #PS5 (@TinyRakan) August 9, 2020

A couple of gamers actually managed to purchase the new Xbox Series X controller before the console can actually hit the shelves. But what is truly notable is that the retail packaging clearly mentions that the controller works with both the Xbox Series X and the yet-to-be-announced Xbox Series S consoles, in addition to the Xbox One lineup, Windows 10 PCs and smartphones (both Android and iOS).

And here's a video to show that it's real pic.twitter.com/4SWl3nmsIw — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 10, 2020

Rumors have persisted that the Xbox Series S will be cheaper (even disc-less) and less powerful compared to the Xbox Series X. And even though Microsoft is yet to officially confirm the console’s existence, the name ‘Xbox Series S’ falls in line with the naming convention adopted for its previous-gen consoles – Xbox One X and Xbox One S. Moreover, rumors suggest that the ‘Lockhart’ aka Xbox Series S might be announced in the fall season.