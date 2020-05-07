The new Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 will arrive on May 11, one day before the new Surface Go 2 and the Surface Earbuds. These new Surface Headphones will arrive with the same design as the original Surface Headphones, but these new babies will give you improved sound and battery life.

You can already preorder the new Surface Headphones 2 directly from the Microsoft store. These wireless headphones will cost you $249.99, and you can choose between a Light Gray or a Matte Black color option. You will get a total of twenty hours of non-stop playback, which means five more hours than the previous model, improved Omnisonic sound, touch, and fingertip controls with 13 levels of active noise cancellation. These new headphones have also been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 and now support Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth codec.

Source Microsoft