Microsoft has just launched a new gaming headset – the unimaginatively named Xbox Wireless Headset – that costs just $99.99 and goes on sale next month. The new audio offering from Microsoft takes some design cues from the pricier Surface Headphones, borrowing their rotating earcup dials for volume adjustments. The design looks clean, while the build employs a metal headband paired with PU leather and soft foam cushioning.

Sale begins March 16 from Microsoft Store and retailers internationally

The Xbox Wireless Headset can pair with a console (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs) without requiring any dongle, while Bluetooth connectivity is handled via Bluetooth. Microsoft says it can be simultaneously paired with two devices – console and phone – at once as well. The mic is fully adjustable and can be tucked neatly behind, and there is a neat auto-mute feature as well. You still get a manual mute button though.

Support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, and voice isolation

The company says its latest gaming-centric headset supports multiple spatial audio technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X for that added dash of realism and surround sound experience. They also offer a voice isolation feature that is claimed to suppress background noise. Plus, the Xbox Accessories app will give you access to EQ controls and a host of other fine-tuning tools related to the mic, bass output, etc.

Microsoft says it will add new features via firmware updates, allowing the Xbox Wireless Headset’s audio output to improve over time. The company says 30 minutes of charging is enough to last for about fours, while a full charge will be sufficient for 15 hours of playtime. There’s a 40mm driver inside and a pair of beamforming mics.

The retail package includes a USB Type-C cable for charging, but you only get a single black trim on the table. The Xbox Wireless Headset will go on sale starting March 16 widely from the official Microsoft Store and authorized retail partners.