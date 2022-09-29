Life can be much easier when you have the right tool to do what you love or need. Of course, ‘the right tool’ may not be the same for everyone, but we have found something that will help those looking for a new laptop that works and behaves like a tablet. It doesn’t matter if it’s schoolwork, a new video edit, art, or just taking notes, as the Microsoft Surface Pro X will help you achieve almost anything you want. And, of course, the experience will feel even better when you realize that you can get huge savings on this device.

Amazon’s latest deals will let you purchase a new Microsoft Surface Pro X for just $800 after a massive 38 percent discount. This convertible laptop or Windows tablet usually sells for $1,300, which means that you will be able to score $500 savings when you get one with a 13-inch touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Of course, this product is also special because it comes packed with a Microsoft SQ 2 processor, long-lasting battery life that will reach up to 15 hours, and a built-in kickstand that makes it perfect for work on the go.

If you’re looking for something more powerful, then you may want to check out the latest savings applied to the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,200 after picking up a 15 percent discount. The Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates.

You can use these savings to give a different look to your current setup, as the AZIO Retro Compact Keyboard Bluetooth Wireless/USB Wired Vintage Backlit Leather Mechanical Keyboard is currently available for $164 after seeing a $66 discount. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also check out Azio’s Retro Wired USB Mechanical Keyboard, which is now selling for $94 after getting a 15 percent discount.