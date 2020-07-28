We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Microsoft’s Family Safety app to monitor kids’ activity and enable safety controls entered the Preview testing stage in May. Today, the software giant has announced that the Microsoft Family Safety app is now out on both Android and iOS. The app, primarily targeted at parents, allows them to keep a tab on kids’ activity across Windows, Xbox, and Android apps as well as games via Microsoft Edge.

Listed below are some of the features offered by the Microsoft Family Safety app:

Parents can check weekly activity reports of their kids’ digital activity and check stats such as time spent on games or academic stuff.

An animated image showing the Microsoft Family Safety App's activity report.

The app allows parents to set app and game screen time limits, and also grant permission for additional screen time requests.

An animated image of how to limit screen time for kids via the Microsoft Family Safety App.

Users will also find web and search filters to block adult content and enable browsing only for websites that are safe for kids. This works across Windows, Xbox and Android,

An animated image showing how to set healthy boundaries with web and search filters.

The app will automatically send an email to parents requesting their permission when kids are about to make an in-app purchase.

An animated image showing how to set healthy boundaries with web and search filters.

The location-sharing tool in the Microsoft Family Safety app will tell parents the last known location of their kids on a map and will also let them designate certain spots such as ‘home’, ‘school’, etc.

An animated image of how the Microsoft Family Safety App keeps you connected.
