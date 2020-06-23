Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed that it is bringing the erstwhile Windows Defender antivirus software to Android and iOS. Today, the company has announced that Microsoft Defender ATP for Android is now available via the Preview channel for users, and has also detailed what additional layer of security it brings to the table.

On a bigger scale, the Microsoft Defender ATP for Android will offer protection against phishing attacks, unsafe network connections from apps, websites, and malicious apps. For example, access to shady websites redirected from messaging apps, emails, browser, SMS, etc. will instantly be blocked. Plus, it will also restrict devices that are deemed risky from accessing sensitive corporate data.

Moreover, unsafe networks created by apps will instantly be blocked and will be followed by an alert, but users will have the choice to either allow it or report it as malicious. Moreover, enterprise customers will have the option to block installation of apps, and only allow those apps listed on verified platforms such as Google Play. You can read more about the Microsoft Defender ATP for Android here.

Source: Microsoft Blog