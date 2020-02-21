Microsoft is planning to bring its Defender antivirus software to the smartphone ecosystem. As per a CNBC report, the Defender software port for Android and iOS operating systems will arrive later this year.

Talking about the security aspect on Android and iOS, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President Rob Lefferts said. “They’re pretty safe, but pretty safe is not the same as safe. Malware does happen on those platforms.” The Defender port for smartphones will reportedly prevent users from visiting websites that Microsoft classifies as unsafe.

The Microsoft executive added that smartphone users are vulnerable to malware and phishing attacks when they download apps. The company will give a preview of its Defender antivirus solution for Android and iOS at the RSA Conference later this month.