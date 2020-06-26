Xbox Series X (Image only for representation)

During the early development phase of Project Scarlett, there were reports that Microsoft is working on two consoles codenamed ‘Anaconda’ and ‘Lockhart’. While the ‘Anaconda’ console made its debut as Xbox Series X, the ‘Lockhart’ has now been namedropped again in the latest Game Development Kit (GDK) released for developers.

The leaked documents clearly mention “Project Scarlett consoles” and a distinct LockhartProfiling mode. As per a report from TheVerge, the latter is a part of the Xbox Series X devkit that will allow game developers to test their games with the performance profile of the less-powerful ‘Lockhart’ console.

The performance profile reportedly caps the resources at around 7.5GB of RAM and 4 teraflops of GPU output, which is lower than the 13.5GB of usable RAM and 12 teraflops of GPU power delivered by the Xbox Series X. This cheaper console might arrive under the Xbox Series S name alongside the Xbox Series X this fall, and will reportedly target 1080p and 1440p gaming compared to the 4K prowess of its more powerful sibling.

