Microsoft is rolling out a new update for its Your Phone app, which allows Windows 10 users to run Android apps side by side with Windows applications on a PC. The Verge reports that it is part of a new feature in the app that is being made available to the Windows 10 testers today.

Via: The Verge

Your Phone now allows you to access a list of Android apps and launch them accordingly. These will have separate windows outside the Your Phone app, mirrored from the user’s phone. Further, you’ll also be able to pin these Android apps to the Windows 10 taskbar or Start menu.

The ability to run multiple Android apps side by side was announced at the Galaxy Note20 Launch event yesterday. For reference, Windows 10 users won’t be able to access this particular feature until “later this year” on the Galaxy Note20. The company says it is working with Samsung to bring this to other devices. Here is a list of phones that support the latest development.