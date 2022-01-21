Microsoft Xbox Series S, Razer’s Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller and more are on sale

You can currently score savings on the Microsoft Xbox Series S, which is currently going for $280 after receiving a 7 percent discount. This product comes with an Xbox Wireless controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, and one AC power cord. The Xbox Series S is the smaller version of Microsoft’s latest gaming console. This digital-only model features a Custom Zen 2 CPU, 10GB RAM, and 512GB storage, and it will only be on sale today or until sold out over at Woot.com. However, you can also get your new Xbox Series S for 24.99/mo for 24 months, and it will also get you 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of your new gaming console. The Xbox Series S usually sells for $300, which means that you would have to pay $600 over the next two years if you want the second option.

You can also purchase a new Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller with a Quick Charging Stand that is compatible with the latest Xbox Series X and S. This amazing Xbox controller is receiving a 17 percent discount, which means that you can get yours for just $150 after scoring a $30 discount. This wireless controller features Impulse Triggers, textured grips, 12-hour battery life, and an awesome design for those who love the Star Wars saga.

Xbox Series S Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

You can also consider purchasing a new smart Android TV to go with your new Xbox Series S, as you can get the 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHF HDR Smart Android TV for just $300 after receiving a $50 discount. Or purchase the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV for $330 after a $170 discount, which gets you a 34 percent discount.