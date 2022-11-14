We start today’s deals with an exciting deal that you may now want to miss, as Microsoft’s Xbox Series S gaming console is currently receiving a $50 discount, which represents 17 percent savings. This amazing and lightweight gaming console usually sells for $300, so you can take one home for just $250.

This deal is specifically compelling because rumors suggest that gaming consoles are about to get more expensive due to inflation, supply chain issues, component costs, and shipping problems. The first gaming console to get hit by these issues was the PS5, which has become more expensive in about 45 markets outside the US. Nintendo and Microsoft said that they weren’t going to adjust the price of their gaming consoles, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Either way, the Xbox Series S digital-only gaming console comes with backward compatibility with thousands of games, Dolby Vision and Dolby True HD with Atmos, 512GB storage space, 4 teraflops of processing power, native 1440p resolution, Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times thanks to its 10GB RAM and its Custom Zen 2 CPU, and other great features. You also get an Xbox Wireless Controller, a power cable, a high-speed HDMI cable, and two AA batteries. You can also get the Microsoft Series S from Amazon.com, but you will have to pay a bit more since it is now listed for $289, which means you still get to save $11.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S will also let you stream your favorite content in 4K resolution, which is great if you already pay for Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services. And to make your experience even better, you can also add LG’s 140-inch 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector to your cart. It usually sells for $1,800, but today’s offer will let you pick one up for $1,397 after scoring a 22 percent discount.