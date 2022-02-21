Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and several gaming peripherals are on sale today

You can currently score $40 savings on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that lets you purchase one of these fantastic gaming controllers for just $140. This deal is available at Walmart, and you can also get it directly from the Microsoft Store. However, suppose you want to take your gaming to the next level. In that case, you can also consider the Custom Elite Series 2 Controller that goes for $240 after a $20 discount or get the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller for $65 after a $5 discount.

However, you don’t need to get a gaming controller from Microsoft, as there are third-party options worth checking out. For instance, you can consider picking up the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller that sells for $100 after a very compelling 38 percent discount that will get you $60 savings. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller is also on sale, and it is a more budget-friendly option, as it will only set you back $42 after an $18 discount.

There are also several deals on gaming keyboards and gaming mice. You will find the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard receiving a $60 discount that will let you pick one up or $120. The larger Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is also on sale, and you can get yours for $180 after a $50 discount or get the more affordable Razer Cynosa for just $35 after a $25 discount.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Custom Elite Series 2 Controller Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock sells for just $120 after a $50 discount. It is extremely convenient to charge your gaming mouse by placing it on a dock. You can also get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate without the charging dock for just $90, and it is still a great deal, as you will get $60 savings. Finally, you can also get the Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse for $150 after scoring a $50 discount.