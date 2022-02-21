We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and several gaming peripherals are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez February 21, 2022, 11:33 pm
Elite Series 2 Controller for Xbox featured image Source: Elite Series 2 Controller featured image

You can currently score $40 savings on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that lets you purchase one of these fantastic gaming controllers for just $140. This deal is available at Walmart, and you can also get it directly from the Microsoft Store. However, suppose you want to take your gaming to the next level. In that case, you can also consider the Custom Elite Series 2 Controller that goes for $240 after a $20 discount or get the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller for $65 after a $5 discount.

However, you don’t need to get a gaming controller from Microsoft, as there are third-party options worth checking out. For instance, you can consider picking up the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller that sells for $100 after a very compelling 38 percent discount that will get you $60 savings. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller is also on sale, and it is a more budget-friendly option, as it will only set you back $42 after an $18 discount.

There are also several deals on gaming keyboards and gaming mice. You will find the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard receiving a $60 discount that will let you pick one up or $120. The larger Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is also on sale, and you can get yours for $180 after a $50 discount or get the more affordable Razer Cynosa for just $35 after a $25 discount.

PBI Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

PBI Custom Elite Series 2 Controller

Custom Elite Series 2 Controller

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock sells for just $120 after a $50 discount. It is extremely convenient to charge your gaming mouse by placing it on a dock. You can also get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate without the charging dock for just $90, and it is still a great deal, as you will get $60 savings. Finally, you can also get the Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse for $150 after scoring a $50 discount.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am