Microsoft working on a pair of wireless Surface Buds?

You might remember the Surface branded headphones Microsoft announced last year in November. It is a premium product that entered the Surface-branded line-up, which, according to Microsoft’s Panos Panay, will continue to be relevant. According to a recent report, the Windows-maker is planning another pair of wearables, meant to compete directly with Apple’s AirPods.

Codenamed Morrison, these would allegedly be a pair of wireless earbuds, tentatively called Surface Buds. As for the features it will bring to the table, it is not yet clear how Microsoft will differentiate, but Cortana integration and noise cancellation are likely going to be the main selling points. While this is a report on a project, it is not certain whether there will be an actual product launch, but rumor has it that a 2019 launch could be an option.