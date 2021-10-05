Microsoft Windows 11 is now officially available to download. Windows 11 is a free upgrade for all devices running Windows 10. It’ll be delivered through Windows Update in much the same way as Windows 10 updates have been made available previously. Microsoft says the Windows 11 upgrade for Windows 10 users should be available on all devices “by mid-2022.”

If your PC or laptop meets the minimum hardware requirement — click here to check if your laptop has the hardware required to run Windows 11 — then you should expect Windows 11 to be available as an update over the coming weeks. To check if Windows 11 is available on your device, follow these steps:

On your Windows 10 PC, open Settings .

. Now, head over to Update & Security → Windows Update .

. Click on Check for updates .

. If Windows 11 is available to download for your Windows 10 device, you’ll see an option to download and install.

You can also upgrade immediately using the ISO file. We have got a tutorial on how you can upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 manually and for free. We’ll leave a link to the tutorial as soon as it’s live.

Windows 11 is a major overhaul over Windows 10. It brings a new user interface, a redesigned Start menu, Widgets, Microsoft Teams integration, a new Microsoft Store app with support for Android apps, themes, Snap Layouts and Groups, DirectStorage, Auto HDR, and much more. You can read about what are the features available, what devices are supported, and more about Windows 11 here.

Source: Microsoft