Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 builds with experimental features

After four months after releasing Windows 11, Microsoft has announced the detailed plans for Windows 11 testing. The company has announced that it will release Windows 11 builds with experimental features throughout 2022. Some of the features may remain exclusive to the Windows 11 testing builds and may not be available in the public OS.

As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us lean more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long-lead items, and control the states of individual features. In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more.

Microsoft will now ship Windows 11 in three channels. The first one is the Dev Channel that will come with experimental features and might not be stable enough for daily use. The second one is the Beta channel that will contain features that are closer to public release. And finally, the Release Preview Channel which, as Microsoft explains, "remains the best spot for previewing what’s coming to general customers soon."

Microsoft has refined Windows 11 a lot since its launch, and it shows in the latest adoption numbers. With the new segmentation of its testing channels, the company is looking to further streamline the procedure before the company ships all the features make it to the public version. On the other hand, Microsoft is set to release the February update for Windows 11 which will bring features like Android apps, a newly designed taskbar and Notepad, and much more.

Source: Windows Blog | Via: The Verge