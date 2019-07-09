Microsoft releases a Windows 1.11 app for those feeling nostalgic

Remember the Windows 1.0 push from Microsoft on its social media, that left everyone scratching their heads? Well, apparently, it’s Microsoft’s way of celebrating Season 3 of Netflix’ Stranger Things, and it comes in the form of an app you can download yourself, if you feel nostalgic, from the Microsoft Store in the source link below.

It contains the Paint and Write apps, as well as the original Windows command prompt. It is not, however, a full blown operating system, and it won’t bring you the user experience of the full-blown Windows 1.0 OS. If you’re feeling nostalgic, go check it out!

Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0—but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Explore the mysteries and secrets plaguing Hawkins, unlock unique show content and easter eggs, and play retro games and puzzles—all building off Stranger Things 3. Join Eleven, Steve, Dustin and gang as they seek to save Hawkins and the world. Embrace the 80s and grab your hairspray, because it’s basically the raddest show companion experience ever. But fair warning: beware the Mind Flayer. Download the Windows 1.11 app today. Best of luck!