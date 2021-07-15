Microsoft has announced Windows 365 during its Inspire live event. Windows 365 is the company’s first subscription-based Windows operating system and license that is available. The new service makes it possible for users to run a full-fledged version of Windows in a web browser on just about any device that can connect to the internet.

If you are confused, think about Google Stadia or Microsoft’s Xbox streaming service that lets you play your games, only requiring a subscription and a stable internet connection. Windows 365 lets users do the same, only requiring a subscription and a stable internet connection to access the “Cloud PC”. Microsoft says that the experience can be completely personalized, just like a personal PC. Users can choose how much storage and memory they want to have in their Cloud PC and configure it in any way they want, and find it necessary for their needs. According to Microsoft, storage can go up to 512GB while the maximum memory is 16GB.

It can virtually run on any device and stream an “instant-on boot experience” with a full Windows operating system. The platform supports all of the software and applications you might expect, and this technology also enabled the iPad for the first time to run a full desktop operating system through a web browser.

Microsoft has also mentioned that any stored data that goes through their network will be encrypted by default to protect privacy. The service will also require multi-factor authentication to sign in. The service will help IT, administrators, and company employees, to get set up faster. Admins will be able to assign users with enterprise-level security and organization policies. All of this means that managing both the users and their virtual environment will likely get more manageable.

Windows 365 will be available later this year, and it will allow users to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 in a safe and secure environment. Windows 365 will be available on August 2 in two versions, including Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. The price depends on how an individual user’s cloud computer is set up with storage and memory.