Microsoft has recently posted an invitation to its next event, which’s scheduled to take place on September 22. This public invitation was posted on the company’s official Twitter account, where it shows an image of a new device that looks like a Surface Pro. This also makes us believe we are about to get the first Surface products with Windows 11 out of the box.

It seems that we may soon get new Surface devices. Microsoft has recently announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 22, at 11 am ET. The invitation posted on Twitter includes the silhouette of a device that resembles a Surface Pro. This may imply that we are getting a new Surface Pro 8, but what makes this more interesting is that we could see the new model arrive with a thinner design.

The company usually delivers a refresh of its Surface Pro every year, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise. However, we also expect to see a new Surface Book 4 that would ditch the detachable design in favor of a hinge, like the one on the Surface Studio. This change would allow the laptop to be used as a tablet, but with the possibility of placing it on different angles. It could also feature a larger display with smaller bezels and more power under the hood.

We could also get to see a new Surface Go 3, as it was recently spotted at Geekbench with a performance boost. However, we’re not expecting to see design changes, but some suggest that it may feature improved LTE support and even removable storage.

Still, the most significant change we may see in these new products is that they may all arrive with the latest version of Windows. Remember that Microsoft recently announced that Windows 11 will be available starting October 5, even though it won’t support Android apps at launch.

Via XDA Developers