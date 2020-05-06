Microsoft Teams has announced that it will soon increase the group call participants limit to 250. As of now, the limit is 100. The new feature is expected to be released via an update in mid-May.

For reference, the competition like Zoom and Google Meet currently offer up to 100 users to participate in a group call.

The feature has been confirmed by Microsoft Teams in its roadmap section, which was first spotted by Petri.com.

Apart from the increased limit, paid subscribers have the benefits of scheduled meetings, meeting recordings, phone calls, and audio conferencing as well. The paid version also offers 1TB of storage per user.

Source: Microsoft