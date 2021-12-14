Microsoft teams up with iFixit to manufacture repair tools for Surface devices

iFixit has been advocating for easier and fairer repairs by manufacturers since it launched, and the company has become one of the most trusted entities in the entire industry for its high-quality repair tools and step-by-step tutorials and guides. Today, iFixit announced that it has partnered up with Microsoft to make repair tools for Microsoft Surface devices, which will be available for Microsoft Authorized Service Providers, Microsoft Experience Center, and Commercial customers.

Right to Repair is finally gaining momentum across the US and in Europe, and it’s great to see Microsoft join the movement. Microsoft’s technicians will be able to purchase Microsoft service tools directly from the website.

“Microsoft has taken a big step toward making repair accessible to their customers, and their timing is perfect as Right to Repair gains momentum across the US, [...] Having OEM tools available will give repair technicians the ability to help their customers keep their devices alive for longer.” said Kyle Wiens, the CEO of iFixit.

The Microsoft and iFixit partnership will launch with three tools, including weights, accessories, and tools designed by Microsoft and manufactured by iFixit. All of the tools will enable “precision debonding and rebonding of adhesive for select Microsoft Surface models”, and all of the equipment will be quality control-checked by iFixit itself.

Even with this unique partnership between Microsoft and iFixit, the company will still offer all of the DIY repair guides and tutorials for free for Surface devices. It will be interesting to see how other companies react to the news, and whether they’ll either join in or offer similar tools and services to their Authorized Repair services and their customers.