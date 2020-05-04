Microsoft Surface Pro 7 was launched back in October last year and went on sale in India in February. However, Microsoft has now officially announced the availability of its Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, and the Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Pro X will be made available in a single configuration of 8/128GB LTE in matte black for Rs 98,999. You’ll get the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard in the box. However, the Surface Slim Pen will be sold separately.

Surface Pro X

Coming to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, the device will be sold without its Signature Type Cover. It is available in Platinum and Matte Black color options. The Core i3/4/128 and Core i5/8/128 configurations are selling at Rs 72,999 and Rs 88,999 respectively. On the other hand, the Core i5/8/256 and Core i7/16/256 are available for Rs 116,999 and Rs 141,999 respectively.

As for the Surface Laptop 3, the 13.5-inch variant is available in Platinum and Matte Black (metal version only). It is selling in a single Core i5/8/128GB variant for Rs 98,999. Further, the 15-inch model is available in Matte Black with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will sell for Rs 116,999.

The devices are generally available via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Flipkart.