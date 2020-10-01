Microsoft has today unveiled an updated version of its sleek Surface Pro X convertible by packing a new chipset inside it and giving it a new Platinum paintjob. And that’s just about it So, let’s start with the new silicon. It has been developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and is called the Microsoft SQ 2, following in the footsteps of the SQ 1 chip that was also developed in partnership with Qualcomm last year. Microsoft has not revealed any details about the architecture, core count, clock speed, or the improvements it brings to the table.

Well, you just have to assume that SQ 2 is faster than the SQ 1, as that it is most likely a customized version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip that made its debut this year. However, the updated Surface Pro X doesn’t offer 5G compatibility and only supports gigabit LTE. As for the aesthetic changes, the Surface Pro X comes in a new Platinum color this time around. Plus, Microsoft has also launched three new color options for the Signature Keyboard viz. Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red. These keyboard cases retain the wireless charging slot for the Surface Slim Pen that made its debut alongside the Surface Pro X last year.

Coming to the internals, you get the same 13-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface SQ 1 or SQ 2 chips keep things going in tandem with 8GB/16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB SSD. Microsoft says that the updated Surface Pro can last 15 hours on a single charge, which is a slight boost from its first-gen sibling. You get two USB Type-C ports, a 10MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera that also supports Windows Hello login, and LTE connectivity.

Microsoft is also trying to solve the app compatibility issues faced by Surface Pro X. The company has announced x64 app emulation support for Windows on ARM, which means the device will theoretically be able to run 32-bit or 64-bit native ARM apps and even those on the x86 architecture. Testing for this project enters the preview phase next month, while wider support is expected to arrive next year.

The Surface Pro X starts at $999, however, the updated variant with the Microsoft SQ 2 processor will set you back by $1,499 for the 16GB + 256GB configuration, while the 16GB + 512GB model will burn a $1,799 sized hole in your wallet. It is now up for pre-orders and will hit the shelves starting October 13.