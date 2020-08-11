Like a lot of other buyers in India salivating at the sight of Microsoft’s sleek computing hardware, I was also skeptical before shelling out on the rather expensive-ish Surface Pro. But I took the plunge. For reference, I was looking for a compact machine with good battery life while providing decent performance for a college student. Eventually, I bought the Microsoft Surface Pro (5th gen) in late 2017, and I’m glad to report that I haven’t regretted it one bit.

What does my work include?

Before we talk about why I love working on my Surface Pro, it is important for you to understand the kind of work I do. In 2017, I was a Computer Applications student working as a freelance content writer, so I needed a machine that was swift and reliable with a good typing experience. Fast forward to 2020, and not much has changed, except that I earn more for the work I do now. My profession includes a lot of typing, browsing through the web, which results in 4-5 Chrome windows active simultaneously with 9-10 tabs each, and reading. As for my gaming needs, I have a PS4 so I don’t game on my PC.

I love working on my Surface Pro: Here’s why

The Microsoft Surface Pro is a compact 2-in-1 PC that measures 11.5” x 7.9” x 0.33” and weighs around 1KG. Now, the dimensions and weight don’t bother much generally, but they come into consideration when I have to travel with my PC or work while on a bed or a sofa. It’s 2020, so let’s not talk about travel here. In this work-from-home life, I work on my desk most of the time. However, being chronically ill, I’m required to work from bed quite more often than not.

The Surface Pro’s design helps me get work done from any angle. I’m writing this while sitting on my bed and I can’t appreciate the design enough. The kickstand is a godsend. It lets me lie down 3/4th and still get the work done. Further, the Surface Pro (5th gen) sports a fan-less design. Hence, I need not worry about it throwing out hot air on my thighs or the keyboard getting warm. A fan-less design makes life so much easier! Now, it might not work for everyone but it’s perfect for my kind of work.

While talking about the design, it is important to appreciate the kind of keyboard experience I’ve had with this machine. It is spacious, the key-travel is good and I don’t mistype words, which is often a problem with the cramped key layout on a compact machine’s keyboard. Moreover. Moreover, it is backlit, which can be taken for granted at times. There are three intensity-levels for the white light, which helps writing my reviews late at night while on my bed.

Another design aspect that I admire is how easy it is to detach the keyboard. I didn’t think of it as a major use-case when I bought this machine, but the tablet experience has grown on me. I love reading on my Surface Pro! Yes, the Windows tablet mode is bad, but I’ve switched it off permanently. At more than 12-inches, it is a huge tablet. However, as a result, there is more content on my screen. From reading ebooks to reviews, it is a delight.

The Microsoft Surface Pro (5th gen) features a 12.3-inch display with 2736 x 1824 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The content consumption experience is another plus point of this device, especially when you pull off the keyboard. It takes less room on my belly during my binge-watch sessions while I lie down and enjoy bag(s) of chips. As for the quality, the colors are vibrant and sharp. It comes equipped with front-firing speakers located on either side of the display. These are not the loudest but good enough for content consumption.

Coming to the day-to-day performance, its as fast as the first day. For reference, I have the 7th Gen Intel Core i5/128GB model. As mentioned before, it handles my editor workload extremely well. It includes downloading and uploading lots of media files, multiple windows and tabs open at a time, and web browsing. I don’t think it would be able to handle games and I expect a choppy experience. That said, it is not meant for gaming. Further, I have tried to run Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop software. Both of them can run, but not smoothly.

I’ve had my Surface Pro for almost 20 months now, and I’ve cherished working on it mostly because it lasts me for 5-6 hours. While it is half than the claimed 13 hours, it is not bad when I consider not shutting it down for weeks and keeping a number of tabs open in the background. Further, there’s fast charging, which helps too.

Moreover, the 5MP front camera is one of the best, if not the best, on a laptop. My video calls look better than others, and the dual microphones work fine. Plus, Windows Hello works as advertised.

Now, no device is perfect and neither is my Surface Pro Within 20 months, the Alcantara material has started wearing off on my keyboard. Moreover, it has attracted dirt over time, which is extremely hard to clean, if not impossible. Plus, I’d prefer another full-size USB port instead of a Mini DisplayPort. I wouldn’t mind slightly thinner bezels like the Surface Pro X, and I expect Microsoft to be working on it for the Surface Pro 8.

However, if you are considering purchasing a Microsoft Surface Pro, and your work is anything like me, you are going to love it. These devices are reliable, well-built, and will last you long.