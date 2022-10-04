Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will help you save up to 28 percent on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, as it sells for just $869. This model usually sells for $1,200, which means you can keep $330 in your pocket. In addition, this model comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

Suppose you want more power and storage space. In that case, you may opt for the model with an Intel Core i7 processor, which also packs 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. But, of course, it also means that you find yourself with a higher price tag. You would typically have to pay $2,600 if you went for this choice, but you can currently pick one up for $2,200, which translates to $400 savings.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a Windows-powered tablet with a 13-inch touchscreen display and a built-in kickstand, making it great for those who work on the go. However, you will only be able to fully take advantage of the Surface Pro 8 if you add a Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and a Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 to your package, as you will also be able to use your tablet as a very light and portable laptop. And the best part is that you can use your savings to get the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 combo, which now sells for $235 after receiving a 16 percent discount.

surface pro 8 Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is the laptop to get for 2-in-1 enthusiasts. View at Amazon

Suppose you’re only interested in getting a new tablet to watch your favorite media content. In that case, you can check out the latest deals on Amazon’s Fire tablets or get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, which now sells for $159 after receiving a $70 discount. This model comes with a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32GB storage space, and other cool features.