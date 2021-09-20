Microsoft is hosting an event later in the week where it is expected to announce a bunch of new devices including the upcoming Microsoft Surface series. Ahead of the announcement, Surface Pro 8 has allegedly surfaced on the web.

Twitter account Shadow_Leak has published what seems to be the shopping offer flyer for the upcoming Pro device. The teaser seems to have revealed some of the specs of the device. According to Shawdow_Leak, Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports. It will run Windows 11 out of the box and feature Intel 11th generation processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅ – Intel's 11th-generation Core processor

– 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

– Windows 11

– Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

– Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

Microsoft is said to be dropping USB A ports with the upcoming Pro 8. The laptop will reportedly feature only USB-C and Thunderbolt ports. In addition to I/O, leaker claims Microsoft is moving to removable SSDs on the Surface Pro 8. The leaks that surfaced earlier also suggest the same.

Microsoft is hosting its annual Surface event later this week. The company is expected to announce a whole lot of devices, including Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, Surface Pro X, the Android-powered Surface Duo, in addition to the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. What are your expectations from the 2021 Surface lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge