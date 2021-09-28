Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft announced its Surface Pro 8 last week. The laptop features Intel’s 11th Gen quad-core processors, 32GB of memory, Thunderbolt 4, 13-inch 120Hz PixelSense Flow Display, and more. Microsoft also announced that there will be a 4G LTE variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. However, it seems like that it’s been delayed until next year.

Called Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Business, Microsoft didn’t list the device along with the pre-orders for Pro 8. Microsoft, on its website, has now listed that the product isn’t coming until 2022. This also means that we won’t see an i3 version of the laptop until 2022 as the lower-end CPU is strangely limited to the business model.

It’s not surprising to see Microsoft delay the 4G LTE variant of the Surface Pro 8 to next year as the company has delayed its WiFi+cellular variants of other laptops in the past as well. For those looking for a Surface Pro series laptop with LTE, you’ll have to stick with the Surface Pro 7+. Microsoft is continuing to sell Surface Pro 7+ along with Surface Pro 8.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes with a lot of features. It ditches the USB A ports for USB-C Thunderbolt 4. It weighs 889 grams and Microsoft promises 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. It features a 5MP front-facing 1080p camera for conference calls and a 10MP rear-facing 1080p and 4K compatible sensor.




