Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs allegedly leaked

Microsoft has a special event planned for October 2, and, while it might bring the dual-display Project Centaurus, it is also expected to be the launch for the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and a refreshed Surface Pro 7.

If the reports are to be believed, then Microsoft will offer plenty of configurations for the Surface Pro 7. The specs of the upcoming convertible have been allegedly leaked, and it will possibly be available in the following configurations:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

Reports are also mentioning that these Intel Core chips will likely be the 10th generation processors, built using 10nm technology. Considering that these configurations are similar to what Microsoft has been offering for past Surface Pro models, we can expect a similar line-up for the Surface Book 3 as well.