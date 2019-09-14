Windows

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs allegedly leaked

Contents

Microsoft has a special event planned for October 2, and, while it might bring the dual-display Project Centaurus, it is also expected to be the launch for the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and a  refreshed Surface Pro 7.

If the reports are to be believed, then Microsoft will offer plenty of configurations for the Surface Pro 7. The specs of the upcoming convertible have been allegedly leaked, and it will possibly be available in the following configurations:

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

Reports are also mentioning that these Intel Core chips will likely be the 10th generation processors, built using 10nm technology. Considering that these configurations are similar to what Microsoft has been offering for past Surface Pro models, we can expect a similar line-up for the Surface Book 3 as well.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
MobileSyrup
Source
WinCentral
Posted In
Windows
Tags
Microsoft, News, Surface Book 3, Surface Pro 7, windows
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.